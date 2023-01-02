Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $206,000.

OUT opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 136.37%.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

