PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGS. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

PAGS opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

