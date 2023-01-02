Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

