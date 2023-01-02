Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.46.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.