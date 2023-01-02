Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 196,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,785. The company has a market cap of $855.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.22%.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

