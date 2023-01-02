Persistence Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $73.29 million and approximately $234,021.35 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002959 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00465629 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.02983575 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.37 or 0.29795499 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 160,074,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,774,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
