PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE ISD opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.