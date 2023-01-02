Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 385,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 55.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

PAHC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 111,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.30. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

