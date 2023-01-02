Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,531. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.