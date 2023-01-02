Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

