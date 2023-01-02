Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
PDM opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
