Pirate Chain Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $61.60 million and approximately $62,270.03 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00228283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00070267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,080,310 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

