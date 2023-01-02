Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $36,511.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 554,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,017. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

