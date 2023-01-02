Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $92.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

PLNT stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

