Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.05 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $60.05 million and $544,844.88 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

