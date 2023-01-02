Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $135.25 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00449192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018182 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14168446 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $834,439.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.