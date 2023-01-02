PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 167,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael J. Casey bought 20,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.