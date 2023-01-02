Premia Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $37,892.16 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00464687 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.02251230 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.41 or 0.29735212 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

