Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 74,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

