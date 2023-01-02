Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00023059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.80704324 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,774,282.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

