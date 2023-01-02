QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. QUASA has a market cap of $131.60 million and approximately $118,460.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228968 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173295 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,265.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

