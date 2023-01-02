Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Financial Comparison

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.51%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 777.19%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.04 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.23 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Qurate Retail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

