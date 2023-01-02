Raymond James Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $215.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $188.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

