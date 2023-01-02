Raymond James Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.25.

OR stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

