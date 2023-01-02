Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 5.74% of Reading International worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.4 %

Reading International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Reading International Profile

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.