RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading

