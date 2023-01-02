RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
