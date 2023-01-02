Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 784,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $1,500,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 228,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

