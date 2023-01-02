Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,988 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 43.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.56 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.