renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $159,289.84

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $19,439.99 or 1.16236456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $69.59 million and approximately $159,289.84 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00464749 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.02962840 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.13 or 0.29739206 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.