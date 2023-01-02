Render Token (RNDR) Tops One Day Volume of $21.24 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and $21.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

