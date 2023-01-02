Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $4,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
