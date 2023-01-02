Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $4,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

About Rent the Runway

Shares of Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 1,499,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of $198.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

