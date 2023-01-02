Request (REQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Request has a market capitalization of $86.73 million and $2.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0852238 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,072,782.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

