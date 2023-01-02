Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 2nd (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, CETX, CYD, EML)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

