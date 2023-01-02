Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -236.36% -116.63% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -860.34% -53.04% -37.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.70) -2.34 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 143.56 -$186.48 million ($1.44) -5.35

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

