RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00464691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.18 or 0.02978742 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.12 or 0.29735473 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,316,272.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.