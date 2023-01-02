Ripio Credit Network Price Down 29% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $719,315.36 and approximately $15,787.63 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00227019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

