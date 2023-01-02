Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $719,353.14 and $15,745.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0013911 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,701.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

