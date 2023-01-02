Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $345,553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $86,641,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,427,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

