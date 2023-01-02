RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $57.68 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $16,740.39 or 1.00200878 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $22,252.11 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00451188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00891546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00096110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00592323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00250718 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.57067147 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,638.38208993 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,167.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

