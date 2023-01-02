Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 33.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rubicon Technology



Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

