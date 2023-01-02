Safe One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00040450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $140.17 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00190097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.24807575 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

