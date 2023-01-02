Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 223,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $256.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

