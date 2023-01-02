SALT One Day Volume Hits $15,397.80 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $15,397.80 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00226998 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03245613 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,255.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

