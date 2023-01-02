SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $15,420.94 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00226762 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03245613 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,255.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.