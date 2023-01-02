SAM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,985 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 2.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $157.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $204.88.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

