SAM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 1.0% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

