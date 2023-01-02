SAM Advisors LLC Invests $14.29 Million in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 654,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned 2.01% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

SPHY opened at $22.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

