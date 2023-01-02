Sapphire Reaches 1-Day Volume of $560.50 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $560.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.38 or 0.07223338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007692 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

