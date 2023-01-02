Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $546.42

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $546.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.94 or 0.07210798 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007648 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.