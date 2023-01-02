Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $887.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.61 or 0.07279058 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

