Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.56 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $1,074.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.07 or 0.07273374 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

